Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.72 million. Hanger updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of HNGR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.19. 46,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,236. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. Hanger has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

