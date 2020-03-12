Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) CEO Richard W. Heo Acquires 30,000 Shares

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) CEO Richard W. Heo bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $118,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 1,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,554. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $58.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.08). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 187.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 58,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

