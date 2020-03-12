Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) vs. Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Financial Survey

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Seneca Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Seneca Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Seneca Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology -1,838.71% -54.23% -41.94% Seneca Biopharma -39,023.53% -145.00% -103.83%

Risk & Volatility

Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seneca Biopharma has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gritstone Oncology and Seneca Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Seneca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.87%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than Seneca Biopharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Seneca Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology $1.19 million 200.69 -$64.78 million ($7.26) -0.92 Seneca Biopharma $260,000.00 26.14 -$4.93 million N/A N/A

Seneca Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gritstone Oncology.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology beats Seneca Biopharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. The company was formerly known as Neuralstem, Inc. and changed its name to Seneca Biopharma, Inc. in October 2019. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

