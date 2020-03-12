GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Director Anthony R. Taccone Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Director Anthony R. Taccone acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,520.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EAF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 40,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,244. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.85.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 41.58%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 816,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 417,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,818,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 168,861 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

