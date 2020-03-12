grace capital Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

grace capital cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. grace capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

UPS stock opened at $82.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.55. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

