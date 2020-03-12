grace capital Takes Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

grace capital bought a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Twilio by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Twilio by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Twilio by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $77.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $50,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,307 shares of company stock worth $17,437,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

