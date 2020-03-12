grace capital Sells 350 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

grace capital decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. grace capital’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 107.9% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 124,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT opened at $92.22 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.11 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

