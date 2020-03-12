grace capital Sells 300 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

grace capital lowered its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. grace capital’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,268,000 after buying an additional 28,588 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,362,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,207,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 354,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 290,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

IPGP stock opened at $101.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average of $136.87. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $109.74 and a 12-month high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.