grace capital Reduces Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

grace capital cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. grace capital’s holdings in Generac were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $520,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

