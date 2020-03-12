grace capital Raises Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

grace capital boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. grace capital’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

