grace capital Makes New $400,000 Investment in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

grace capital purchased a new position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,529,000 after acquiring an additional 42,134 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Msci by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,460,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Msci by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after buying an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Msci by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Msci by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,986,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $240.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.42. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.09. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $182.82 and a twelve month high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

