grace capital Has $624,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

grace capital lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. grace capital’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $51.00 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average of $103.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

