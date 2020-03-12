grace capital Has $527,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

grace capital reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. grace capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 174.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 246,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 156,732 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 59,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 77.0% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.