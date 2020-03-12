grace capital Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

grace capital increased its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. grace capital’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP stock opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.01 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $178.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $155,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645 shares in the company, valued at $107,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,740 shares of company stock valued at $30,898,850. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.