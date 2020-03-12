grace capital Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

grace capital cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. grace capital’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 43,269 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,512,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $51.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $72.64.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

