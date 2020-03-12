grace capital Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

grace capital increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. grace capital’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4,922.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $277.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.27 and a 200 day moving average of $299.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.90 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

