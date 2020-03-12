grace capital Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

grace capital decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. grace capital’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 202,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $7,252,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.93. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.37 and a twelve month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.