grace capital Buys New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cfra raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.23.

Shares of EW opened at $183.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.84. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $165.69 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,298,107. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

