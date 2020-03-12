grace capital Boosts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

grace capital boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. grace capital’s holdings in Graco were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Graco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,446,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,231,000 after acquiring an additional 306,762 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,090,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,669 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,351,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,283,000 after buying an additional 159,761 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after buying an additional 131,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,328,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,170,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

NYSE GGG opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,678,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,886 shares of company stock valued at $21,167,849. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.