grace capital Acquires Shares of 11,000 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

