Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Increased by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.8% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $23,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,169,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,471,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $171.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $170.16 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.29.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

