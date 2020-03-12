Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Director Buys $99,651.24 in Stock

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Director Jaime Ardila bought 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $99,651.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at $330,349.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GSBD traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $695.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSBD. Raymond James lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

