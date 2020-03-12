GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in GMS by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on GMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $16.97. 3,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. GMS Inc has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $812.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. GMS had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

