GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $116,227.48 and $202.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,920.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.83 or 0.02226537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.67 or 0.02899467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00532999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00016128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00628438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00074981 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00026845 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00445902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

