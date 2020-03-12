Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Trading Up 3.8%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22, approximately 394,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 342,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.