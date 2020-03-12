GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Circle Road Advisors LP

Circle Road Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,767 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,162 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for about 11.0% of Circle Road Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Circle Road Advisors LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

