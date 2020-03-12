Genpact (NYSE:G) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $49.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genpact traded as low as $33.20 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 20169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

G has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 223,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Genpact by 7.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 84.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 102,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Genpact by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Genpact Company Profile (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.