Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-6% to $2.26-2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.Genesco also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.40 EPS.

GCO traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.26. 9,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,008. Genesco has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $390.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32.

Several research analysts have commented on GCO shares. CL King upgraded shares of Genesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

