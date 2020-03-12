Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.90-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.263-2.329 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.Genesco also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.90-5.40 EPS.

GCO traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 27,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32. Genesco has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $390.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. CL King raised Genesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

