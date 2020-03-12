GASLOG PRTN CUM RED PERP SRS B PRF NYSE: GLOP-B (NYSE:GLOP.PB) Shares Up 16.7%

GASLOG PRTN CUM RED PERP SRS B PRF NYSE: GLOP-B (NYSE:GLOP.PB) shares shot up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.73, 56,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82.

GASLOG PRTN CUM RED PERP SRS B PRF NYSE: GLOP-B Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP.PB)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

