Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Intel comprises approximately 2.1% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.95 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $230.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

