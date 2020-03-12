Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Eaton accounts for approximately 2.1% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

