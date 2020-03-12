Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Caterpillar stock opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.