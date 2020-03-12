Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes $573,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,605 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

NYSE AXP opened at $86.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a one year low of $93.87 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.01.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

