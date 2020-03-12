Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes $510,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.31. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,683. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

