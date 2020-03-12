Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 481,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 401,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,224 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

