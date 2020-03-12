Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,728.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,660.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,992.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,840.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

