Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,495,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,583,000 after buying an additional 156,852 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,320,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 182,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 64,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 175,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

