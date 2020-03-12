Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Nike accounts for approximately 1.6% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,058,739,000 after purchasing an additional 524,108 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Nike by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,753,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $582,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.99.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

