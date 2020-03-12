Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 530,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,771,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 159,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.15. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.65.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.