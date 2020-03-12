Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,390 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $197,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.6% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,073,061 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $197.49 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.57 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.