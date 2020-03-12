Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 28,974 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,974 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,691,000 after buying an additional 2,154,683 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,425 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,517,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,835,000 after acquiring an additional 754,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,090,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

