Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 85,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $119.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $115.37 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.