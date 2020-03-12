Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.9% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $108.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $107.39 and a one year high of $138.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

