Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,305 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.68.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.