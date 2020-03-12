Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $849,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

