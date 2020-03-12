Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $715,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $617,960,000 after purchasing an additional 57,433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,174,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $511,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $249,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,807 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $225.90 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.34. The firm has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

