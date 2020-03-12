Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $686,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5,418.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after buying an additional 187,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,795,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.72 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.