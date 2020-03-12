Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $684,000 Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.64.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $54.54 and a one year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.