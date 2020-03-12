Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $483,000 Investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of BAC opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

